Federal government approves plan to use Medicaid funds to pay Arkansas health care workers bonuses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The federal government has approved a proposal from Arkansas officials to allow the state to use Medicaid funds to pay bonuses to health care workers on the front lines.

According to the Associated Press, the plan would provide bonuses to more than 26,000 workers at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said if approved by a state panel, some of the money the state receives from the federal government as part of the coronavirus relief aid will be used to provide bonuses for other workers at hosptials and nursing homes.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,600 people have been infected with the coronavirus. Thirty-four people have died.