Federal disaster declared in Shelby County following damage from winter storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for Shelby County and several other Tennessee counties Wednesday, after severe winter storms.

The move allows federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts after snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures battered the area from Feb. 11-19. The temperatures left many with burst pipes and the low water pressure put Memphis’ water system in jeopardy for days.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities, the White House said in a news release.

In addition to Shelby County, the disaster declaration covers Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Scott and Smith counties.