February ratings results: News Channel 3 is No. 1 in every head-to-head newscast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3, Nexstar Media Group’s Memphis television station, remains viewers’ first choice for news in the recently-completed February sweeps period.

Monday through Friday, WREG ranked first in every time period for news, including early mornings from 4:30 to 7, 9-10 a.m., noon, afternoons from 4-5:30, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. News Channel 3 won all weekend head-to-head news time periods too, and had the highest rated weekly sports talk show with Friday Sports Overtime.

News Director Bruce Moore attributes the team’s success to its commitment to the people who put their trust in WREG-TV.

“Our viewers are our most important asset, so fighting for them is our top priority. The team continued to put them first with breaking news, investigations, and life-saving weather coverage, and our ‘Problem Solvers’ segment helped viewers find real solutions to difficult and frustrating issues they faced,” Moore said.

“We are there fighting for Memphis,” President and General Manager Ron Walter said. “Our Weather Experts helped viewers prepare for rainy, inconvenient weather in February. The News team offered important investigations fighting for viewers, and we also proudly saluted the area’s ‘Remarkable Women’ and the important contributions of African Americans during Black History Month.”

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market. These results are for the 28-day period from January 30 through February 26, 2020.

Highlights:

· WREG News Channel 3 easily wins mornings from 4:30 a.m. until network news starts at 7, as well as from 9-10 a.m.

· WREG News Channel 3 easily wins midday news with a higher rating than all midday competitors combined.

· WREG News Channel 3 more than doubles its news competitors in early afternoon news at 4 and 4:30.

· WREG’s 5 and 6 p.m. news has more viewers than all other stations’ early evening newscasts.

· WREG’s 10 p.m. news is again the top-rated late newscast in the market.

· WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Mike Ceide is the highest rated sports talk program on any medium in town, winning its time-period—10:15-10:30—with a 7.6 household rating.

· WREG News Channel 3 also produces the top-rated weekend morning and late newscasts.

February 2020 by the Numbers

Weekdays:

4:30 AM—WREG wins with a 3.4 rating to WHBQ’s 1.9 and WMC’s 1.8

5AM—WREG wins with a 4.2. WHBQ averaged 2.6 rating points to WMC’s 2.4 and WATN’s 1.2

5:30 AM—WREG wins with a 4.6. WHBQ averaged a 3.1 and WMC’s had a 2.9 average over WATN’s fourth place 1.2

6AM—WREG wins again with a 5.8 over WHBQ’s 4.5, WMC’s 4.0, and WATN’s 1.4

9AM—WREG wins with a 4.3 to WHBQ’s 4.0. WATN had 0.8 rating points. WMC does not air a 9AM local newscast

Midday—WREG wins—Its 7.5 is more than its competitors’ combined midday ratings. WMC averaged a 2.5, WHBQ a 2.7 (11AM), and WATN a 1.3 (11AM).

4PM—WREG wins with a 5.7 to WMC’s 2.4

4:30 PM—WREG wins with a 6.9 to WMC’s 2.8

5PM—WREG wins again, with a 6.9 to WMC’s 5.1, WHBQ’s 4.8, and WATN’s 1.7.

6PM—WREG wins with a 7.9 to WMC’s 7.0, WHBQ’s 4.5, and WANT’s 2.1

10PM—WREG wins with a 9.3. WMC averaged a 5.2, WHBQ a 4.9 and WATN averaged a 1.4