FDA chief self-quarantines after coming in contact with individual who tested positive for coronavirus

Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) — Dr. Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, will self-quarantine for 14 days after coming in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus, an FDA spokesman confirmed to CNN.

“As Dr. Hahn wrote in a note to staff today, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus,” FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in a statement on Friday.

Hahn will continue his work from home, Felberbaum confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

While the FDA did not name the person with whom Hahn came into contact, President Donald Trump earlier Friday had revealed that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Hahn is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, which held its most recent meeting on Thursday.

An official familiar with the situation inside the White House coronavirus task force told CNN it’s unclear whether some on the panel will go into quarantine and that more will be known about next steps on Saturday.

Miller was the second White House member to test positive for the virus this week, after CNN reported Thursday that one of Trump’s personal valets had tested positive earlier in the week.

A senior White House official told CNN on Friday that contact tracing was performed inside the White House after Miller’s positive test. All of the people whom she was in touch with, including her husband, Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, tested negative, the official said.

The White House has begun making sure staffers wear masks in the White House residence and increasing testing and temperature checks throughout the West Wing.

The FDA has been heavily involved with the government’s response to the pandemic, reviewing tests, potential vaccines and treatments and assisting with the medical supply chain.

Hahn had been expected to testify next week at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing on the government’s response to coronavirus.

Felberbaum told CNN that the FDA is “working with all parties” related to the agency’s participation in Tuesday’s hearing.