FBI: West Tennessee man charged in 1992 shooting of Indiana woman, four-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The FBI says a Tennessee man has been charged with murder in the 1992 fatal shootings of a Gary, Indiana, woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

The FBI said Monday that 57-year-old Victor Lofton of Humboldt, Tennessee, was charged last week in Lake County, Indiana, with two counts of murder in the July 1992 killings of 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her daughter, DenNisha Howard. They were found dead inside their Gary apartment.

The FBI says Lofton was arrested Friday by police in Jackson, Tennessee, and is currently awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

The FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team began looking into the unsolved Gary case in 2019.