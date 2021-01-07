FBI seeking information on violent protests at Capitol as police release photos of persons of interest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

#FBI is seeking info that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. FBI is accepting tips & digital media depicting rioting & violence in the U.S. Capitol Building & surrounding area on January 6, 2021. https://t.co/3gwcYcehAG pic.twitter.com/RXtFscFjZr — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.

If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/W2d95QvIfL — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021

The news comes as the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington released photos of individuals accused of commiting crimes inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

D.C. police have posed 38 images of individuals suspected of unlawful entry during a violent insurrection carried out during the final Congressional vote recording for the 2020 general election.

Local police are offering rewards of “up to $1,000” for help identifying photographed individuals, according to an online posting from the DC Police website.

“Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE line at 50411,” the department wrote in an online posting asking for help.

Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Thursday defended his department’s response to the violent breach at the Capitol, saying officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions” as they stormed the building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.