FBI searching for woman who may be able to help them identify juvenile sexual exploitation victim

NEW YORK — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released images of a woman they believe may be able to provide them with more information about a juvenile victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation case.

In October 2019, Jane Doe 43 reportedly appeared in a video with the child. Authorities did not say if Jane Doe is believed to be criminally involved in the case, only that she may be able to help them identify the victim.

Jane Doe 43 was described as being a White female with dark hair between the ages of 20 and 30. She was heard on the video speaking English.

If you have any information, submit a tip here or call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.