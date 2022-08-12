(NewsNation) — Federal agents believed former President Donald Trump violated the Espionage Act when they obtained and executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago estate and found nearly a dozen top secret and classified documents, according to the newly unsealed search warrant and property receipt.

The warrant was signed by a federal judge on Aug. 5 with a mandate that the search must be executed at the 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida no later than Aug. 19.

Agents were given authority to seize any documents “with classification markings,” along with information “regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material,” and “any evidence of the knowing alteration, destruction, or concealment of any government and/or Presidential Records, or of any documents with classification markings.”

The order allowed FBI agents to search the “’45 Office’, all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by” Trump and his staff members on the 17-acre estate, per the warrant.

Among the 33 documents the FBI took from Trump’s estate were:

Four sets of “Top Secret Documents”

Three sets of “Secret Documents”

Three sets of “Confidential Documents”

See the full unsealed warrant and property receipt below. App users click here:

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.