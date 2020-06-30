Human remains found on Crittenden County farm

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a human jawbone was located in Crittenden County.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, a farmer was clearing land on Proctor Road when he uncovered some bones. He notified deputies who contacted the Arkansas State Police and FBI.

FBI agents are currently on the scene investigating.

Authorities believe that the bones may be over 100 years old. They’re trying to determine if the farmer stumbled upon an old graveyard.

A neighbor told WREG that she was always led to believe that the land was the home to an old cemetery.

This is a developing story.