FBI confirms agents were sent to home of Sen. Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were sent to the home of state Senator Katrina Robinson on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.

They would not say why they were there, but did say they did not conduct a search warrant. WREG is working to gather more information.

Breaking: The FBI confirms for me agents were at the home of TN state senator Katrina Robinson this morning. 5 months ago agents searched her home & vocational nursing school. Robinson’s campaign website says she founded the school with a $1.6 million fed grant. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/eAhTW5ZdoB — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) July 28, 2020

Several months ago we reported that agents searched Robinson’s southeast Shelby County home. Agents were also seen removing boxes from The Healthcare Institute, a vocational nursing school which Robinson founded with a $1.6 million federal grant in 2015.

Inquiries about what was going on were not returned.

Robinson, a Democrat representing southeast Memphis and Shelby County, won the District 33 seat in the Tennessee State Senate in 2018.