FBI conducting large-scale raids in western Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is conducting multiple large-scale, court-authorized raids in western Arkansas on Tuesday, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Authorities are investigating a residence on the 200 block of Highway 255 in Central City and at Vintage Vibes guitar lounge in Fort Smith, the spokesperson said.

Involved agencies include the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Smith Police Department, and others.

Police say there is no threat to the general public.

