NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were spotted at the home of former House Speaker Glen Casada and inside the Tennessee legislature building in Nashville.
According to CBS affiliate WTVF, agents showed up at Casada’s home as part of a corruption probe aroun 7 a.m. A search team was seen entering the home with boxes and photography equipment.
WTVF was told search warrants were also issuesd at the homes of two of Casada’s aids and two other Republicans.
About an hour later, The Tennessean reported at least five agents made their way into the Tennessee legislator building holding boxes. One of the agents was reportedly overheard saying they were executing a search warrant.
A FBI spokesperson directed the news agency to contact U.S. Attorney Don Cochran’s office when asked for an official statement on what was going on. A spokesperson for Cochran acknowledged the agents were in the building, but said they could not comment at this time.
Then Tennessean reported agents were spotted outside the offices of former House Speaker Glen Casada, Rep. Robin Smith and Rep. Kent Calfee.
This is a developing story.
- Reports: FBI agents spotted at Glen Casada’s home, outside Tennessee legislators’ offices amid corruption probe
- Stimulus checks: With Democrats in control, when could we get $2,000 direct payments?
- US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly drop since spring
- Memphis Zoo announces arrival of baby penguins
- US tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus