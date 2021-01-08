Reports: FBI agents spotted at Glen Casada’s home, outside Tennessee legislators’ offices amid corruption probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were spotted at the home of former House Speaker Glen Casada and inside the Tennessee legislature building in Nashville.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, agents showed up at Casada’s home as part of a corruption probe aroun 7 a.m. A search team was seen entering the home with boxes and photography equipment.

WTVF was told search warrants were also issuesd at the homes of two of Casada’s aids and two other Republicans.

About an hour later, Casada could be seen through his front door, now dressed, as a full FBI search team arrived at his condo. Camera flashes could be seen through window shades as agents photographed the scene. pic.twitter.com/PQym4wC3Ny — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) January 8, 2021

About an hour later, The Tennessean reported at least five agents made their way into the Tennessee legislator building holding boxes. One of the agents was reportedly overheard saying they were executing a search warrant.

A FBI spokesperson directed the news agency to contact U.S. Attorney Don Cochran’s office when asked for an official statement on what was going on. A spokesperson for Cochran acknowledged the agents were in the building, but said they could not comment at this time.

An FBI agent has been posted outside Casada’s legislative office while a search continues inside. Agents also seen carrying box out of Rep. Robin Smith’s office. pic.twitter.com/xbiZDO4Gfg — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) January 8, 2021

Then Tennessean reported agents were spotted outside the offices of former House Speaker Glen Casada, Rep. Robin Smith and Rep. Kent Calfee.

This is a developing story.