FBI agents search Memphis nursing school founded by state senator

FBI agents were seen carrying boxes out of The Healthcare Institute on Winchester Road on Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FBI agents conducted a search Friday at a nursing school founded by state Sen. Katrina Robinson, the agency confirmed.

Agents were seen removing boxes from The Healthcare Institute, 7253 Winchester Road. An FBI spokesman did not comment on the nature of the investigation, but said agents were executing a search warrant.

According to Robinson’s campaign website, she founded the vocational nursing school with a $1.6 million federal grant in 2015.

Agents also searched Robinson’s southeast Shelby County home, the spokesman said.

Robinson won the District 33 seat in the Tennessee State Senate in 2018.