Fayette County sees first case of coronavirus, mayor says

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fayette County, Tennessee, now has its first case of the novel coronavirus, the county mayor announced Thursday.

Mayor Rhea “Skip” Taylor said one person tested positive Thursday morning for COVID-19. THe mayor said the state department of health is monitoring the patient, who is currently quarantined.

Taylor said the patient has minor symptoms and is recovering.

This case is the first coronavirus case in Fayette County.

Neighboring Shelby County has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

As of Thursday evening, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 154 cases in the state.