Fayette County sees first case of coronavirus, mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fayette County, Tennessee, now has its first case of the novel coronavirus, the county mayor announced Thursday.
Mayor Rhea “Skip” Taylor said one person tested positive Thursday morning for COVID-19. THe mayor said the state department of health is monitoring the patient, who is currently quarantined.
Taylor said the patient has minor symptoms and is recovering.
This case is the first coronavirus case in Fayette County.
Neighboring Shelby County has declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus.
As of Thursday evening, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 154 cases in the state.