Fayette County investigators search for answers in deadly shooting over the weekend

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Fayette County investigators returned to the scene of a weekend shooting where five people were shot, and one person killed.

The shooting took place over the weekend at a party in the 1100 block of Brewer Road. Tavaris Contrell Lewis, from Mason, was killed, and several others were injured.

On Monday, the crime scene was still riddled with shattered glass and police caution tape. People who preferred not to be on camera, but they expressed their concerns and disappointments about the situation.

One man who said he attended the event said things started well but took a wrong turn.

Related Content 1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting in Fayette County

“Saturday, they had a four-wheeler rally,” the man said. “I went, and everything turned out to be nice. Later that night at 3:00 in the morning, I heard the ambulance come in. They said something about a terrible shooting.”

The man said he was not there when the shooting took place, and he is glad he left the party when he did. He said while he was at the party, he saw a few people with guns in their back pockets and felt unsafe, so he decided to leave the party.

The two men and two women who were also injured, and transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment, are still recovering. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

TBI is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about this incident is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.