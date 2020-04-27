Fayette County investigators looking for possible witness in homicide

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Fayette County and TBI investigators are looking for a man who found another man dead along Highway 59 over the weekend.

According to the TBI, a man’s body was found in a field, near Wilson, around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Fayette County deputies say the man was hispanic and the person who found the body may have been a witness.

According to deputies, the man who found the body was older and driving a tan pickup truck. He flagged down another car and left the scene before law enforcement got there.

Anyone who may know who deputies are looking for or if you have any information about what happened, please call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456

