Father, son charged in connection to weekend shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son were arrested in connection to the same shooting at the Keystone Apartments in Raleigh.

On November 28, officers were called to the 4300 block of Ridgestone Drive inside the complex and discovered a man had been shot in the head. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Video surveillance from the scene reportedly showed the victim and another man involved in a fight in the parking lot. The suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said that suspect was Edric Weathers, Jr. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm.

The suspect’s father Edric Weathers, Sr. was arrested on Tuesday and charged with being an accessory after the fact after he allegedly allowed his son to escape the scene in his car.