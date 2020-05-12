Father, daughter accused of kidnapping six-month-old child from Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and daughter were arrested on kidnapping charges after a six-month-old baby was taken from her home.

The mother told police she was inside her Frayser home when Jasmine Watkins kicked in her bedroom door, held her down and took the baby from her arms.

Jasmine Watkins and her father Bradley Watkins were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping several hours later.

Bradley Watkins – the father of the six-month-old – admitted to telling Jasmine to go to the Frayser home, get the child and then bring him/her to Hernando, Mississippi. A motive was not released.