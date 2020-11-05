Father charged after 2-year-old accidentally shoots herself in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. – The father of a 2-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in Senatobia has been charged in connection with the shooting.
Senatobia Police say 21-year-old Mardarikkious Walls of Sardis, Mississippi, was charged with contributing to the neglect of a child.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday, November 2 at a home on Line Street in Senatobia.
The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was released later the same day.
Senatobia Police say preliminary evidence suggests the gun accidentally discharged when she was left alone in a bedroom with a handgun.
Walls has been released on a $2,500 bond.
