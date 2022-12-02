MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead Friday morning after a multivehicle crash on I-240 at Poplar, police said.
Eastbound lanes of I-240 were closed at Poplar just before 5 a.m.
Another person was injured but refused transport to the hospital.
by: David Royer
Posted:
Updated:
