MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly shooting struck out at a gas station in the airport area overnight Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident on the 3400 block of Lamar around 2:30 a.m.

One person died during the shooting.

An Infiniti SUV parked at the gas station was struck multiple times. Most of the bullet holes were through the windshield and the hood of the vehicle.

Police had the whole area around the gas station blocked off.

This is an ongoing investigation.

