MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Checkers employee is charged with aggravated assault after Memphis police said she pulled a gun on a customer who was unhappy with her food.

According to court documents, Cetera Jones works at the Checkers location on Poplar Avenue. Police said a woman went to the restaurant Tuesday and ordered chili cheese fires. The woman said the food was cold and dry, so she asked for it to be remade.

Court documents show Jones refused to remake the food, and when the customer asked for a refund, they got into an argument. Police say Jones then walked out of the restaurant and pulled out a gun. The victim says Jones pointed the gun at her.

When police arrived, they found the small handgun in Jones’s pocket, and it was loaded with one live round in the chamber. Police say she admitted to pointing the handgun at the customer.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault and will be in court Thursday morning.