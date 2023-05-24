MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you shop at Fashion Nova, you may be missing out on money. So, we’re going to walk you through how to get it back.

If you shopped at the popular retailer before 2019 and had a problem with your product but never got a refund, the company could owe you.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Fashion Nova blocked negative ratings and reviews for several years. So several customers bought products relying on those four and five-star ratings without seeing others that maybe weren’t so positive.

The online fashion retailer recently reached a more than $4.2 million settlement related to claims that it misled customers by hiding bad reviews. The FTC is using the settlement money to pay customers, but you must file a claim.

Below are the eligibility requirements:

You bought items from fashionnova.com before November 21, 2019.

Your decision to purchase those items was influenced by customer reviews and ratings.

You weren’t satisfied with the purchase and never got a refund.

To file a claim, go to FTC.com/fashionnova and fill out a claim form. If you have questions about the claims process, you can call 855-678-0018 or email info@fashionnovaclaims.com

The deadline to file a claim is August 15. The FTC says it will review and validate the claims filed and payment amounts will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.