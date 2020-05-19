Farmer’s Market at Agricenter reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Farmer’s Market at Agricenter International reopened Tuesday.

The Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, running on an abbreviated schedule for now due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crafts and other non-food items will not be sold.

“We will be asking all our customers to practice social distancing and follow all local, state, and CDC guidelines,” said John Butler, President of Agricenter International.

The Memphis Farmer’s Market downtown reopened Saturday.