Family takes cover as Frayser home riddled with bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family was forced to take cover as shots were fired into their Frayser home.

No one was hurt, but police want to find the shooter. Neighbors say gunfire is all too common.

Early Wednesday morning, bullet holes blasted into a home off Maplehurst Drive with a man, a woman, and her three grandchildren inside at the time.



The woman told police she heard the gunfire, then a knock at the door. She didn’t answer, calling police instead. Then she heard more gunshots.

When police arrived they found the house hit. Bullets struck a car in the driveway a few times too. In all, officers say they found 11 spent casings in the street.

Neighbors said there’s a need for more police patrols. They’re tired of the constant gunfire.

“They fire just about six or seven shots just about every other night,” said Vietnam War veteran Billy Buck, holding his one-year-old grandchild. “I have PTSD and shots just make me nervous,” Buck said.

It’s not clear why this house was targeted. So far no arrests have been made.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.