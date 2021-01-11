Family of man allegedly kidnapped and murdered by MPD Officer speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of Robert Howard are speaking out. Howard’s brother says he was a father of three with a love for music.

Howard’s family members say they are absolutely devastated about the situation. But what’s more disturbing, is the possible motive for the murder.

“This is a prime example of good people being taken away from their families for no reason. My brother has never did nothing wrong to nobody,” Kortez Howard, Robert Howard’s little brother, said.

Kortez says he is still trying to process the death of his big brother, 30-year-old Robert Howard.

“This hit me hard because I never could see me burying my brother,” Howard said.

Memphis Police say Howard was kidnapped from his home on Mark Twain Street and killed by their very own, 29-year-old Patric Ferguson, who was on duty when they say he committed the crime. Robert’s body was later found sunday morning in the area of Second Street and the Wolf River Bridge.

Kortez says the family believes Ferguson killed his brother over a woman. He says his brother was currently dating a woman who used to be in a relationship with that officer.

“I would never think a police officer would kill my brother over something. Over just a little thing, a female,” Howard said.

Howard says Robert, who is originally from Osceola, Arkansas, was a father of three who loved music and helping others whenever needed.

“Never had a bad spirit. He never hung around no drama. No nothing,” Howard said.

Kortez says their family is at a loss for words. But he leaves this message for the Memphis Police Department.

“Better your staff. Better the people that you hire. Every good person that you hire ain’t out here to serve and protect us man. You don’t know what vengeance they have against us,” Howard said.

Family members set up a GoFundMe in honor of Robert Howard, click here to view it.