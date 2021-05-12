Family remembers teenager allegedly killed after man caught him with daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of 16-year-old James Parnell Jr. mourned his death after he was shot and killed last week, allegedly by a father who caught him with his daughter.

The Raleigh-Egypt High School junior’s family gathered Wednesday afternoon to talk about the athlete’s promise and accomplishments.

His father, James Parnell Sr., said his son was a good student and good child, a track star, football star, basketball star and baseball star. Family called him PJ.

“I looked up to him because he was a respectful young man. Very intelligent,” said his great aunt, Ethel Alexander.

Memphis Police have arrested John Moore, charging him with the teen’s murder. Investigators say he shot the teen outside of a home off Edward.

Parnell’s family said he was in a relationship with Moore’s daughter.

“He was taken from us early. It hurts,” Alexander said. “It was like a piece of our soul has been snatched out.”

His family said Parnell was an intelligent young man, already getting scholarship offers. He wanted to attend Jackson State University

Family hopes Moore is held accountable.

“I just want justice for my nephew,” Alexander said. “This is so tragic. He did not deserve this.”