Family raising awareness to domestic violence after pregnant woman was killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in Tennessee, 1 in 3 women have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.



But some of those victims, do not survive. The family of Keierra McNeil are putting a face to one of the city’s latest victims.

Tiffany Shipp, a family member, said this situation is sad, but the family is praying to get through this troubled times.

“She was really, really looking forward to motherhood,” Shipp said. ” Again, this has been tough.”

McNeil was six months pregnant, her life and her unborn child’s life was cut short. On Aug 20., the mother-to-be was killed, police said it happened at the hands of her soon-to-be child’s father, Kevin McKinney.

The family said they already had the name of the unborn child, which was Elton Blue. The name originates after honoring her late grandfather and one of her favorite colors.

“Oftentimes, at the break of dawn, the sky is pink and blue. And what happens in our family somebody usually takes a picture and sends it to everybody. And it’s like, that’s Keierra and Blue telling us ‘hey,'” Shipp said.

McNeil’s family said they still talk with her through the power of prayer.

“We are a praying family, so that’s how we try to get through this together,” April Woods, family member, said. “Nothing should make you want to take a mother and a child.”

McKinney will stay behind bars until his next court date. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder. McNeil’s family said, they will see this case through