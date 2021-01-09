Family pleads to find driver who dragged woman to her death

MEMPHIS, TN — Nearly a month after a young mother was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the Parkway Village area, family members are still looking for answers.

Arielle Brown, 22, was run over by a speeding driver after being involved in a two-vehicle crash at Knight Arnold and Ashwood on December 11, 2020.

Shakierra Kasha said her sister was being lifted out of the car by some good Samaritans when a driver in a black or dark grey, two-door Cadillac hit her.

“The impact killed my sister instantly, and he kept going. He didn’t think to stop. Like, there is no way you didn’t see them in the street,” said Kasha.

Jerrica Maden said she and another woman noticed Brown’s car was on fire and were trying to carry her to the side of the road when the speeding Cadillac dragged Brown and knocked her to the ground.

“The car went past 70mph and hit me and I went three feet into the air and landed on my left foot,” said Maden.

Kasha said her sister left behind a young daughter who is still asking for her mother.

“She just turned five on December 24. We had the services and everything, and I still don’t think she knows that was her. She kind of thinks her mom is on a trip or something,” said Kasha.

So far, police have not commented on the case. Kasha said her family wants justice for her sister and to find the person responsible.

“That’s still a homicide. She was murdered, cold-blooded in the street,” said Kasha

If you know anything that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.