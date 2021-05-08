Family pleading for answers after man dies in crash on Josephine Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother has been searching for answers on her son’s death, and she’s hoping newly obtained 911 calls will give her some.

Click the play button below to listen to the 911 call.

911 audio call made after the crash in November 2020

Shanise Brown said her 30-year-old son Eric was killed in a crash in November of 2020.

On Saturday, family members gathered on Josephine Street in Orange Mound, the same spot where Eric was killed.

WREG spoke with the family, who said they are still heartbroken by his sudden death, and they just want answers.

“We just need answers and some type of closure to this case, because we’re not getting anywhere and it just makes the days worse day by day by day not knowing anything,” Brown said. “I want justice to be served. I want people to be accountable for what they do. You have to be accountable. I just think it was a coward move on their behalf to leave someone there to die.”

Memphis Police said Eric lost control and careened into houses in the 600 block of Josephine Street near Spottswood. No one was inside the houses.

Many who gathered at the scene blamed police, saying officers were chasing Eric when he crashed. But police insist no police were involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash and said they were not chasing the driver.

Memphis Police also said there were no reports of shots fired before the crash.

Family members are asking anyone with information regarding Eric’s death to come forward.

Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH if you know anything.