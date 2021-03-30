Family plans funeral for 5-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A five-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run accident last week will be laid to rest this weekend.

Family members said they will celebrate the life of Tra’siah “Baby Tray” Wright at the wake Friday night at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home. His funeral will be held Saturday morning at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

“Saturday is going to be a party. It’s going to be a celebration of life. It’s not going to be of mourning,” said his Aunt Chekeeta Dotson. “God gave us five, almost six, glorious years with him. We are going to cherish them, you know.”

Tra’siah died two weeks before his sixth birthday after being hit by a car at the intersection of South Parkway East and South Lauderdale in South Memphis. His father, who is in prison, said it’s difficult not being with loved ones right now, and he’s hoping he will be allowed to attend the services.

“I’m very saddened about my son and it eats me up daily because I’m not there to comfort my son’s mother at this time. I only can put it in God’s hands,” Tray Dotson said.

Relatives said last Thursday Tra’siah was being watched by a friend of the family when he got out of the house and was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Ebony Taylor

Police said witnesses were able to identify Ebony Taylor as that driver. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that involved a death, driving with a suspended license, and without insurance. Tra’siah’s aunt said they don’t understand why she is not facing more serious charges.

“Once we found out she was only charged with a Class E felony, you know, and those other two minor charges, of course, we are outraged that is the case,” said Chekeeta Dotson.

Family holds candlelight vigil for 5-year-old killed in South Memphis hit-and-run accident

Friday, family, and friends gathered along the Mississippi River for a candlelight and balloon release. They said support from the community has been overwhelming and anyone is welcome to attend “Baby Tray’s” wake and funeral.

“It affected the city. There is no way we are going to tell people who are mourning us they cannot support us,” said Chekeeta Dotson. “We most definitely appreciate that.”

Taylor is locked up on $25,000 bond. Her next court date is in June.