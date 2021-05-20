Family offers reward for information on Helena-West Helena homicide

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A Mid-South family desperate for answers is offering a $1,000 reward after their loved one was shot and killed earlier this week.

Stefanie Burns shared a picture of her nephew Paul Eric Amos with WREG on Thursday, a day after the 29-year-old was shot and killed while walking in the area of North 6th Street and Baldwin.

According to authorities, a white SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside fired a shot. Amos died in his own front yard, police said.

Two people were initially detained by police in connection to the case, but authorities said their main focus is locating 30-year-old David Coley, who they have reason to believe may have been involved. They warned he may be armed and dangerous.

David Coley

Burns told WREG on Thursday that she is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Coley’s arrest. She told WREG that she hopes the money will encourage someone to come forward.

If you know where he is, call (870) 572-3441.

This was the third homicide this year in Helena-West Helena.