Family of missing woman issue call for help as they start search of Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a missing woman is reaching out to the public for help. Marilane Carter hasn’t been seen in over a week and her family fears she may have crashed into the Mississippi River on her way to Birmingham.

A number of volunteer boaters could hit the water later Thursday morning and a search and rescue team is expected to arrive Friday with high-powered sonar equipment.

Newly released surveillance video shows Carter at a gas station in West Memphis the day before she disappeared. She stopped to fuel up, went inside with a cup to get some water and then left in her SUV.

While local law enforcement is working on the case and have searched the land near Big River Crossing, they have not searched the water. They said that’s because Carter was last seen at a gas station in Southaven and her phone’s last ping was along I-55.

That hasn’t stopped her family from calling for volunteers to search the river.

If you would like to help in the search effort, click here to sign up.