Family of Frayser man killed over the weekend pleading for justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another family is pleading for justice in their loved one’s death. This time police say he was shot while walking to the store.

The family identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting on Thrift Avenue in Frayser as 20-year-old Cordarius Alls.

The family doesn’t believe he was the intended target. They say this was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time with deadly consequences.

“It’s not just someone’s body found or a statistic. These are real people. They have loved ones who will miss them, who will grieve them for life,” said Kimberly Clinton, the victim’s aunt.

More crime scene tape up went outside this Frayser home, alerting neighbors something’s happened. Police say a man was shot multiple times while walking early Sunday morning. Family members say it was Alls.

“From my understanding he was on his way to the store and he was mistakenly murdered by some guys,” said Corey Sublett, the victim’s father.

Sublett says there was a fight in the neighborhood earlier that night, but his son had nothing to do with it and still ended up being taken a week before his 21st birthday.

“Put the guns down. That’s not it, turn away from violence. We need Jesus in our lives,” said Elder Anette Smiley, the victim’s grandmother.

The family says he moved to get away from violence, but it ended up at their doorstep. Since the start of the year, police have responded to half a dozen incidents on the street including three assaults and Alls’ murder, leaving behind another family that has to cope with this type of loss.

“It’s really indescribable how I feel. That was my sidekick. That was my best friend. We talked literally every day, day and night,” said Corey Alls, the victim’s brother.

Police say they don’t have any information on a suspect. If you know anything, call Crimestoppers if you know anything that can help.