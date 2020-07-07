Family of Coldwater man wants his death to be a COVID wake-up call

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi family is grieving the loss of a Coldwater man who died of COVID-19 less than a week after he was admitted to the hospital.

Lynn Jackson describes her late brother-in-law, Roy Powell, as a “solid person” who left this world far too soon.

Powell is one of 11 people in Tate County to die of the virus. The county has recorded 310 coronavirus cases.

Jackson said people called Powell “Big Show,” a term of endearment meaning that, anytime he was around, you were probably going to have a show.

Powell had just celebrated his 55th birthday with his twin brother, and was admitted to Baptist DeSoto Hospital on June 30 with COVID-19 symptoms.

He had diarrhea and shortness of breath, Jackson said. He went to the doctor and they told him he needed to go to the hospital, where he tested positive.

Jackson says family members were hopeful Powell would recover, but six days after he was admitted, he lost his battle with the virus.

“He just became incoherent and just experienced a seizure, and then to cardiac arrest and he died. But it was from the complications of the COVID-19,” she said.

Family members say Powell will be buried near New Independence Church in Coldwater, but realize restrictions will only allow for a graveside service.

Above all, they want his death to be a “wake up call.” They’re urging everyone to take the virus seriously.

“I mean, there’s just no other way to combat this virus,” Jackson said. “If you don’t, people are going to, it’s going to increase. The numbers are going to rise, just as they have been every day.”