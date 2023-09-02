GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Family and friends are mourning the death of Germantown native Wes Smith, a junior at Texas Christian University who was gunned down in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 21-year-old grew up in Germantown and attended St. George’s Independent School. He was also an active member of St. George’s Young Life since he was just 5 or 6 years old.

“He was one of the most confident kids I’ve ever met in my life, yet at the same time, honestly one of the most humble young men I’ve ever been around,” said Joel Brantley with St. George’s Young Life.

Brantley runs this chapter of Young Life and knew Wes and the Smith family well. He says Smith was a born leader and loved by everyone who knew him.

“He had 21 years here on this planet, and made as much of an impact in 21 years that most people do in a lifetime,” Brantley said. “And he is resting in glory now. And that’s the one thing we can lean into in the midst of our sorrow and our frustration at what’s happened to him.”

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, police responded to the scene about two and a half miles from the TCU campus just after 1 a.m. after hearing several gunshots.

They found Smith lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. Now, 21-year-old Matthew Purdy is facing murder charges, but police haven’t commented on a possible motive.

So loved ones are left to remember the good instead of trying to make sense of something senseless.

“Wes was student body president. He was captain of sports teams. He gave himself away and loved on middle school kids,” Brantley said. “I mean, there were just so many things about him. I think you honor him by honoring the life that he lived and just celebrating him.”

A statement from St. George’s Independent School says Smith was a finance major and a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at TCU. They will have counselors available to parents and children in the coming days.