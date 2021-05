MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of the missing 84-year-old woman with dementia told WREG-TV they found her alive, safe and sound.

The family conducted a search on Saturday to find Annette Strickland. They invited the community to help them locate her. Now, the family is saying she was found alive.

On Friday, the Memphis Police issued a CityWatch alert for Annette Strickland. Police said she was last seen in 2800 block of Laredo at around 12:44 p.m.

This is a developing story.