Family members charged in connection to harboring three escapees from Wilder Youth Center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office announced investigators have charged three family members who were responsible for harboring the three escapees that have been apprehended so far.

Three relatives of the escapees are under arrest charged with harboring fugitives. Laletha Irving is an aunt of one of them Sharga Jeffries and Aisha Franklin are the mothers of the other two. One juvenile was found hiding in the attic of his Memphis home. Two other young offenders are still on the run.

FCSO said those individuals have been charged with Permitting or Facilitating Escape because they knew the individuals had escaped from the facility, provided shelter and/or attempted to hide the escapees and made no effort to report their location to law enforcement.

As mentioned, FCSO said two of the five youth detainees who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville earlier this month are still at large. Three of the five youths were apprehended in Memphis as part of a cooperative effort between the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and area fugitive task force members.

FCSO said the two individuals that are still at large are not from the West Tennessee area.