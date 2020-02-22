Family looks for closure in Tequila Hayes case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a Cordova woman who was reported missing last summer is looking for closure as her husband faces charges in her murder.

Tequila Hayes was first reported missing in August of 2019. According to investigators, she had not shown up to work since the end of May.

Her husband, Carl Hayes, was arrested two weeks ago in connection to her presumed death. Court and jail records show he was indicted by a grand jury in early February on second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $2 million.

Hayes’ family held a prayer vigil on Saturday to celebrate her life. It would have been her 42nd birthday.

Her mother says moving forward without her daughter has been hard but the support of friends and family has been helping her through this tough time.

“This has a been a long road for our family and we still have a way to go,” Roberta Nutall said.

Authorities have not located Hayes’ body at this time.

Prosecutors have not said how they plan on pursing the case without a body.

Carl Hayes is scheduled to be in court on March 17.