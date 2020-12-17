Family injured in house explosion receives Christmas surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Christmas surprise for a Memphis family who survived a house explosion.

This holiday, three children badly burned after that explosion will smile a little bigger thanks to one nonprofit. Bags of gifts and a bike greet Andrea Jones and her three daughters on a cold December day.

But they’re not just grateful for gifts.

“But thank God I’m here and my kids are safe,” Jones said.

Jones and her daughters, who suffered burns to their bodies, survived a horrific fire back in September. Their north Memphis home had a hot water leak, and a friend lit a cigarette, and the house exploded.

The friend died, and Jones and her daughters wore shirts to pay tribute to the family friend.

“It just happened so fast. I ended up losing breath where I was on life support for a week and a ventilator for two weeks,” Jones said.

As the family recovers Ladell Beamon founder and CEO of nonprofit Heal the Hood does what they can to help.

“This is a 12 days of Christmas, it’s an opportunity for us to give back to the families in Memphis,” Beamon said.

Beamon says he worked with Shelby County Schools to find families in need of help this Christmas.

“Being able to find those families and really be able to connect to them and show them the love of God,” Beamon said.

” I’m very grateful, very thankful for the community stepping up and coming out to bless me and my kids this Christmas,” Jones said.

Beamon says it’s up to us to make a change in our community. He says he hopes other people and groups will follow his lead and find ways to help those in need too.