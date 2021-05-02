Family identifies 10-year-old girl killed in Raleigh stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl who was reportedly stabbed to death by her mother in Raleigh has been identified by family members.

The family identified the 10-year-old girl as Kamari Reed. Family members who spoke with WREG said they do not know why or what would lead Kamari’s mother, Lawrencia Reed, to stab her and her 18-year-old aunt at the Huntington Hills Apartments on Coach Drive near James Road Friday night.

Kamari Reed (photo submitted)

Additionally, they told WREG Reed is still being evaluated at a mental health facility, and they have not made contact with her.

Reed was charged with first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

No word just yet on when she is expected to face a judge.

On Sunday, the community came together and held a candlelight vigil in Kamari’s honor.