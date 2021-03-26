Family holds candlelight vigil for 5-year-old killed in South Memphis hit-and-run accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones of a 5-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run accident gathered in downtown Memphis Friday night for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to celebrate his short life.

Tra’siah “Tray” Wright was hit by a car at South Parkway East and South Lauderdale in South Memphis Thursday night. He was rushed to Le Bonheur but did not survive his injuries.

Tra’siah Wright





Wright died two weeks before his sixth birthday. Relatives counted down from six to one before releasing their balloons along the Mississippi River.

“Right now the feeling, if I could describe it, is unbearable,” said Tray’s Uncle Earl Harden.

Police said Ebony Taylor, 23 was driving the car that hit Tray and said she was arrested after she was identified by witnesses.

Taylor has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Ebony Taylor

Tray’s uncle said family members were relieved to hear Taylor had turned herself into police, but they are still trying to make sense of it all.

“That’s the crazy part that somebody would be there and hit somebody and keep rolling. That’s what hurts the most,” said Harden.

He said family members had been planning a big birthday celebration for Tray, who would have turned six on April 11.