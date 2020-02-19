Family dog, Buddy, stayed with 3-year-old boy who got lost in Florida woods

Family dog, Buddy, stayed with 3-year-old boy who wandered into woods in Florida (PHOTOS: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office)

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WITI) — A 3-year-old Florida boy was reunited with his mother thanks to man’s best friend and an alert neighbor.

Officials with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon from a “frantic” mother whose son wandered away while playing outside with his siblings.

The family dog, Buddy, was also missing.

Deputies and K-9 units began searching for them.

Soon, a neighbor called 911 saying that he had located a child and dog in the woods. Sheriff’s officials said Buddy would not let the neighbor get near the boy.

The child was rescued and reunited with his family. Chances are good that Buddy, an extremely good boy, was richly rewarded with treats once they got home.