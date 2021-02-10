Family desperate to find visually impaired man missing for more than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn – A Memphis family is asking for help finding a visually impaired loved one who has been missing for more than a month.

Joshua Carroll said his father, Anthony Carroll was last seen by family members at his rooming house in the 1400 block of Standridge Street on January 7th.

He said his father’s roommate told them his father left their home at around 10 p.m on January 8th but he didn’t know where he was going or who he was meeting.

“His phone was dead by the time we tried to contact him. It was going straight to voice mail,” said Joshua Carroll

Joshua said his 60-year-old father is blind in one eye and has glaucoma in his other eye.

He said his father also suffers from hypertension and was supposed to see an eye specialist this month.

“He’s with somebody because he can’t get around by himself. Somebody had to guide him around. He didn’t have a cane or walking stick or none of that,” Joshua said.

Joshua said someone reported seeing his dad at Poplar and Cleveland on January 18, but police have not been able to confirm that information.

Joshua said his father has never disappeared before and he just wants to know that he is safe.

“The person who is with him or what not I hope they find it in their soul to do the right thing and contact us and at least let us know that he is okay,” Joshua said.

Anthony Carroll was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Pittsburgh Stealers hoodie, white Nike shoes, and a black baseball cap with the words Black Lives Matter on it.

If you see him or have information that can help police you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.