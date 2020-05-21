Family demands justice after two teens run over on sidewalk, driver flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A week after two teenagers were run over on a Parkway Village sidewalk, Memphis police still haven’t made any arrests.

The hit-and-run happened May 12 on Cottonwood Road at Castleman when a silver Chevy Tahoe hopped the curb and plowed into them.

The youngest of the two teens, 13-year-old Trey, was released from the hospital Monday, according to his family, and can remember some of what happened.

“All he remembers, when he looked up, he seen the truck coming towards them, and they tried to run, and they couldn’t,” Trey’s mother Terica Dickerson said. “They couldn’t get out out the way.”

Trey’s uncle, 16-year-old Montrell, is still in the hospital with brain damage after multiple surgeries. His sister can’t understand why the driver who landed him there is still at-large.

“He didn’t care,” Tequilla Woodbine said. “This guy did not care.”

A witness told police she saw the driver arguing with a female passenger before the crash. He then appeared to jerk the wheel, she said.

Both driver and passenger took off, according to police, and abandoned the damaged SUV about a mile away on American Way.

“You are a coward, and you’re very irresponsible, first of all, to be behind the wheel fighting and the passenger,” Woodbine said. “Both of you are cowards.”

WREG asked Memphis police if they had developed a suspect, and a spokesperson said they would check with investigators. We’re still waiting to hear back.

It’s unclear when Montrell will be released from the hospital.

Trey’s family said he’ll likely spend the next two months in a wheelchair. They’ve launched a GoFundMe account.