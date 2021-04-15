Family continues to have disgusting plumbing issues at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family continues to see disgusting plumbing issues even after the apartment’s management said the problems were fixed.

Shandreka Adams and her young children had been out of their Creekside Meadows Apartments for weeks while management worked to keep sewage and wastewater from flooding into their unit.

“They told me everything was fixed. I have emails and everything,” she said.

Then there was another issue. As she was fixing her kids a hot meal, brown water began leaking out of the ceiling and cracks in the walls. She called management and was told the issue stemmed from problems in the apartment above hers.

“The guy said he was going to have to see what was going on, but he never got back with me,” she said.

Woman desperate for help as sewage pours into apartment

WREG tried to call management when we investigated this problem earlier this month, but they never responded. This time, WREG’s Peter Fleischer went into their offices for answers. Instead of answering questions, a manager kicked our crew off the property and refused to comment on the issues.

We have since been told that management is discussing a discount in rent or possibly even letting the family out of their lease. In the meantime, we reached out to the Memphis Code Enforcement Office to find out how many violations the complex has had during 2021. Their database confirmed violations have occurred, but we’re still waiting for the exact number.