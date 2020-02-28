Family comes together to support mother who survived stabbing that killed daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a woman brutally attacked by her husband is turning to the community for support during a difficult time.

Domestic violence is an act that doesn't just hurt the victims but family members left behind.

"It's been very stressful, and it's been totally out the blue," family member Leslie Irby said. "It was not expected at all, but that goes along with domestic violence, a lot of people don't see the signs."

The family is still reeling from a brutal Valentine's weekend attack.

Police said Ledis Sanchez stabbed his wife and her 18-year-old daughter, Sierra Howard, with a machete at their home on Vernon Avenue.

Sierra Howard

Howard's injuries were so severe that she died. Family members said her mother has been released from the hospital but has a long recovery ahead.

"She's not going to be able to use her hands for a while, and she's probably going to have to have physical therapy and stuff on them," Irby said.

Several people, including Howard's employer Domino's Pizza, have provided support to the family in the aftermath of her tragic death.

Extended family also wanted to come together for her mother to show her she's not alone in this.

"I just wanted to show her we all care, not just the family, but people in general," Irby said.

Even after experiencing such darkness, their love for her shines bright.

Ledis Sanchez

"I just wanted her to know that we love her," Irby said.

Howard's funeral will be Sunday at Memorial Park funeral home. Donations can be taken there.

Sanchez is being held without bond and is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.