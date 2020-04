MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a former Memphis city council member and the first woman to serve as principal of a public school in Memphis announced her death Monday.

Florence Leffler died Monday, her son and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced on social media.

Sorry to learn of the passing of Florence Leffler, a true public servant —teacher, first woman to be principal of a public high school in Memphis & 2 terms on @MEM_Council. She was always helpful to me as a young lawyer, & I enjoyed her presence due to her unequaled enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/E4X9kLPA3K — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) April 7, 2020

Leffler served two terms on the Memphis City Council.

According to an online obituary, she was 94 years old.