Families who lost loved ones to COVID eligible for funeral and burial aid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than half a million Americans have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a new form of relief has begun to take shape for families and individuals affected the most.

Corshundra Warren and her family just buried her late husband Corey less than two weeks ago, after he lost a battle against COVID-19 that stretched on for months.

“He was like our hero of the family. As far as us missing him, it’s just so hard,” Warren said.

Now, Warren and her family are left to pick up the pieces. They’re not just missing Corey — they also have to adjust to a new life without a pillar of their family and half the household income.

“When it hits home like that, you have to readjust to everything. To a new beginning of another life, without someone that was in your life for a long period of time,” she said.

Much to their relief, help could be on the way. As part of the December COVID relief bill passed under President Trump, the federal government has designated $2 billion dollars for people who have been harmed by the pandemic, specifically if they’ve gone into debt for funeral and burial costs. It allows each eligible household to get back as much as $7,000.

FEMA has announced the program is being coordinated now, and they’ll start accepting applicants next month.

“It’s a good idea. For each and every family that’s going through this and has been through this, it’s a big help,” Warren said.

For families that are dealing with heartbreak and life-shattering change… a little love and aid can go a long way.

For more information about how to apply for FEMA relief, click this link.