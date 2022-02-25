MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP stepped up Friday to help families impacted by the Family Dollar rodent infestation, after an FDA report shows thousands of rats were removed from the West Memphis warehouse.

The NAACP’s Memphis Branch decided to give out 50 Kroger gift cards worth $150 each to those affected.

A line of cars stretched around the block Friday morning at the NAACP’s office on Vance Avenue downtown.

Ramona Hooker was one of the people to receive a gift card. She says once the news broke about the infestation, she threw away all recently purchased Family Dollar items.

However, she’s not completely done with the store.

“We need it for the neighborhood,” she said. “You know, it’s cheaper for us. You know every dollar you make, they take two. So, we got to do what we got to do out here.”

Despite the long line, not everyone qualified for a gift card.

Vickie Terry, executive Director of the NAACP Memphis Branch, said those interested were required to provide some sort of proof they shopped at a Family Dollar store.

However, Terry says they are working on other ways to serve the people who were unable to meet the requirements.

“I’m going to take their name, number, and address so when we do get some other things in, we might be able to call them and let them know we have something for you,” Terry said.

Terry said, while they understand this small gesture will not fix the problem, they’re hoping that it can at least provide some relief to families who are impacted. She also said they’re also in communication with food banks and various organizations for future partnerships.